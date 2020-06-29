Infosys launches SAP-based Personalized Medicine Solution for Pharma Cos.

Infosys announced the launch of an all-new, Personalized Medicine solution for the pharmaceutical industry. The solution leverages SAP S/4HANA, the SAP C/4HANA suite, the SAP Analytics Cloud solution, and SCI platform to derive intelligent insights, enabling pharmaceutical companies to address critical business and regulatory requirements while delivering personalized experiences to patients.

The Infosys Personalized Medicine Solution enables pharma companies to digitally transform their processes and drive stronger business outcomes.

The modular solution uses advanced analytics to manage individual patient treatment lifecycle from enrollment and scheduling to post medical treatments and can notably reduce patient treatment lifecycle. It uses IoT and blockchain to manage critical cold chains and outcome-based invoicing. The solution incorporates seamlessly into an existing business process with minimal disruptions, reducing implementation time, thus enabling quicker product launches for pharma companies.

