Inox Leisure consolidated net profit declines 16.66% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 47.97% to Rs 478.84 croreNet profit of Inox Leisure declined 16.66% to Rs 48.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 57.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 47.97% to Rs 478.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 323.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.45% to Rs 133.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 114.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.52% to Rs 1692.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1348.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales478.84323.61 48 1692.181348.12 26 OPM %20.1612.99 -18.2215.38 - PBDT98.0141.18 138 299.59192.89 55 PBT73.1619.23 280 204.10106.19 92 NP48.0857.69 -17 133.49114.63 16
