Inox Wind Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Canara Bank, Orient Electric Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd and Sun TV Network Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 December 2020.

Canara Bank, Orient Electric Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd and Sun TV Network Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 December 2020.

Inox Wind Ltd crashed 4.73% to Rs 52.35 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 33841 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69472 shares in the past one month.

Canara Bank lost 4.41% to Rs 105.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Orient Electric Ltd tumbled 3.55% to Rs 228.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10386 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9859 shares in the past one month.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd plummeted 3.33% to Rs 168.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 61920 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sun TV Network Ltd corrected 3.27% to Rs 430.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)