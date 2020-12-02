Information Technology stocks ease

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 106.48 points or 0.48% at 22045.36 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 2.58%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 2.26%),eClerx Services Ltd (down 1.72%),Zen Technologies Ltd (down 1.64%),Coforge Ltd (down 1.64%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Ramco Systems Ltd (down 1.58%), TVS Electronics Ltd (down 1.45%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 1.29%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (down 1.22%), and Infosys Ltd (down 1.13%).

On the other hand, HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 9.97%), NELCO Ltd (up 7.23%), and D-Link India Ltd (up 5.93%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 353.36 or 0.79% at 44302.08.

The Nifty 50 index was down 101.1 points or 0.77% at 13007.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 16.42 points or 0.1% at 17029.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.31 points or 0.02% at 5729.2.

On BSE,1453 shares were trading in green, 1334 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)