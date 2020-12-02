Volumes spurt at Pfizer Ltd counter

Pfizer Ltd registered volume of 8.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares

Phoenix Mills Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd, CSB Bank Ltd, Bharti Infratel Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 December 2020.

Pfizer Ltd registered volume of 8.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.47% to Rs.5,285.00. Volumes stood at 40414 shares in the last session.

Phoenix Mills Ltd recorded volume of 20.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.09 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.81% to Rs.770.65. Volumes stood at 2.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd recorded volume of 14.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.66 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.70% to Rs.244.75. Volumes stood at 4.47 lakh shares in the last session.

CSB Bank Ltd registered volume of 7.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.41 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.76% to Rs.233.25. Volumes stood at 1.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharti Infratel Ltd notched up volume of 1223.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 230.42 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.38% to Rs.223.30. Volumes stood at 175.77 lakh shares in the last session.

