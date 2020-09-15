Inter Globe Finance standalone net profit declines 66.88% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 35.77% to Rs 1.76 croreNet profit of Inter Globe Finance declined 66.88% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 35.77% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.762.74 -36 OPM %134.0990.15 -PBDT1.972.07 -5 PBT1.922.01 -4 NP0.511.54 -67
