Comfort Commotrade reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.42% to Rs 9.16 croreNet loss of Comfort Commotrade reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.42% to Rs 9.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 35.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales9.1611.51 -20 35.9759.95 -40 OPM %-11.57-0.78 -6.03-0.38 - PBDT-0.830.08 PL 2.510.10 2410 PBT-0.850.07 PL 2.460.07 3414 NP-0.510.03 PL 1.61-0.03 LP
