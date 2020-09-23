Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bharti Airtel Ltd, Bharti Infratel Ltd, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 September 2020.

Bharti Airtel Ltd, Bharti Infratel Ltd, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 September 2020.

Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 9.07% to Rs 9.32 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 775.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1238.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharti Airtel Ltd crashed 7.79% to Rs 434.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharti Infratel Ltd tumbled 7.27% to Rs 167.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd corrected 7.23% to Rs 926. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21466 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45456 shares in the past one month.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shed 6.60% to Rs 184. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)