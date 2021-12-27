Isgec Heavy Engg corrects on profit selling

-
ALSO READ
ISGEC Heavy soars after ethanol plant commences commercial production
ISGEC Heavy Engineering's JV bags order for a PTA reactor
ISGEC Heavy Engineering rises after order win
Isgec bags a order for 175 KLPD multi-feed distillery
Isgec Hitachi Zosen receives its maiden order for renewable energy project in USA
-
Isgec Heavy Engineering fell 4.50% to Rs 626.45 on profit selling after recent steep gains.Shares of Isgec Heavy Engineering surged 21.57% in the past four sessions.
So far in 2021, the stock has soared 109.94% while the benchmark Sensex has added 22.13% during the same period.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 61.35. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 574.06, 578.37 and 572.94, respectively.
ISGEC Heavy Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company engaged in manufacturing and project businesses with an extensive global presence.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 86.33% to Rs 10.52 crore on a 2.34% rise in sales to Rs 1,376.11 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Last week, the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Saraswati Sugar Mills (SSML) on 22 December 2021 commenced commercial production at its 100 KLPD Ethanol plant at Yamuna Nagar, Haryana.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU