Metropolis Healthcare Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Acrysil Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, Paushak Ltd and Delta Corp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 May 2022.

Acrysil Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, Paushak Ltd and Delta Corp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 May 2022.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd lost 8.16% to Rs 1773.7 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 22921 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5012 shares in the past one month.

Acrysil Ltd crashed 6.87% to Rs 640.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27954 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16665 shares in the past one month.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd tumbled 5.77% to Rs 2059.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 75839 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17324 shares in the past one month.

Paushak Ltd pared 5.42% to Rs 9180.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5318 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2285 shares in the past one month.

Delta Corp Ltd plummeted 5.20% to Rs 229.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)