JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Merck Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

ITD Cementation India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.29 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 9.89% to Rs 589.95 crore

Net loss of ITD Cementation India reported to Rs 35.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 28.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.89% to Rs 589.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 654.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.03% to Rs 83.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 72.93 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales rose 53.61% to Rs 3165.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2060.51 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Dec. 2017% Var.Sales589.95654.73 -10 3165.072060.51 54 OPM %-0.069.34 -10.0112.50 - PBDT-19.6047.49 PL 216.95205.32 6 PBT-38.2532.76 PL 134.50147.58 -9 NP-35.2928.38 PL 83.1672.93 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 15:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements