ITD Cementation India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.29 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 9.89% to Rs 589.95 crore

Net loss of reported to Rs 35.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 28.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.89% to Rs 589.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 654.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.03% to Rs 83.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 72.93 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales rose 53.61% to Rs 3165.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2060.51 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.

589.95654.733165.072060.51-0.069.3410.0112.50-19.6047.49216.95205.32-38.2532.76134.50147.58-35.2928.3883.1672.93

