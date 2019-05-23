Prime Urban Development India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.23% to Rs 37.55 croreNet profit of Prime Urban Development India reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 11.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.23% to Rs 37.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 10.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 59.54% to Rs 151.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 95.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales37.5539.21 -4 151.8595.18 60 OPM %1.863.44 --0.503.94 - PBDT0.480.54 -11 -2.172.13 PL PBT0.400.46 -13 -2.521.81 PL NP0.32-11.36 LP -2.78-10.48 73
