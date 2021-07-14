J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kitex Garments Ltd, Mindtree Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd and Arvind Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 July 2021.

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd soared 11.20% to Rs 222.45 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20785 shares in the past one month.

Kitex Garments Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 204.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18160 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mindtree Ltd spiked 8.35% to Rs 2703. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32207 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd gained 8.07% to Rs 1403.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13809 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11300 shares in the past one month.

Arvind Ltd rose 7.73% to Rs 107.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

