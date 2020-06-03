Jagran Prakashan Ltd sees excellent buying

Jagran Prakashan Ltd is quoting at Rs 41.3, up 4.56% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 63.11% in last one year as compared to a 15.86% slide in NIFTY and a 40.52% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 41.3, up 4.56% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.36% on the day, quoting at 10114.7. The Sensex is at 34276.99, up 1.33%. Jagran Prakashan Ltd has gained around 3.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Jagran Prakashan Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 16.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1259.4, up 2.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.23 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

