James Warren Tea reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.37 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.21% to Rs 36.39 croreNet Loss of James Warren Tea reported to Rs 12.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.21% to Rs 36.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales36.3937.99 -4 OPM %-39.24-11.85 -PBDT-12.15-4.47 -172 PBT-12.88-5.17 -149 NP-12.37-4.71 -163
