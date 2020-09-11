JUST IN
Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit declines 90.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 1.63% to Rs 2038.32 crore

Net profit of Jammu and Kashmir Bank declined 90.50% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income declined 1.63% to Rs 2038.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2072.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income2038.322072.06 -2 OPM %52.8353.14 -PBDT65.15116.60 -44 PBT65.15116.60 -44 NP2.0121.15 -90

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 08:00 IST

