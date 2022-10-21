JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 104.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Delhivery slumps over 31% in two days; drops below IPO price
Business Standard

Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit rises 123.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 15.51% to Rs 2298.90 crore

Net profit of Jammu and Kashmir Bank rose 123.14% to Rs 239.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 107.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 15.51% to Rs 2298.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1990.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income2298.901990.29 16 OPM %58.8748.06 -PBDT406.64135.53 200 PBT406.64135.53 200 NP239.72107.43 123

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 14:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU