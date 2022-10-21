Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit rises 123.14% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Total Operating Income rise 15.51% to Rs 2298.90 croreNet profit of Jammu and Kashmir Bank rose 123.14% to Rs 239.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 107.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 15.51% to Rs 2298.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1990.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income2298.901990.29 16 OPM %58.8748.06 -PBDT406.64135.53 200 PBT406.64135.53 200 NP239.72107.43 123
