IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 101.63% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.35% to Rs 1342.95 crore

Net profit of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 101.63% to Rs 85.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 8.35% to Rs 1342.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1465.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1342.951465.2447.7146.55347.33244.25155.4779.0985.3142.31

