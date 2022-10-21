JUST IN
IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 101.63% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.35% to Rs 1342.95 crore

Net profit of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 101.63% to Rs 85.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 8.35% to Rs 1342.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1465.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1342.951465.24 -8 OPM %47.7146.55 -PBDT347.33244.25 42 PBT155.4779.09 97 NP85.3142.31 102

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 14:52 IST

