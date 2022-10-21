Bajaj Finserv standalone net profit rises 103.40% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 104.29% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 92.31% to Rs 671.33 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finserv rose 103.40% to Rs 485.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 238.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 92.31% to Rs 671.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 349.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales671.33349.08 92 OPM %93.1385.91 -PBDT643.32318.21 102 PBT642.53316.97 103 NP485.08238.49 103

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 14:53 IST

