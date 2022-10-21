Bajaj Finserv standalone net profit rises 103.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 92.31% to Rs 671.33 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finserv rose 103.40% to Rs 485.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 238.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 92.31% to Rs 671.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 349.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.671.33349.0893.1385.91643.32318.21642.53316.97485.08238.49

