Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd in demand

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 24.05, up 2.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 59.27% in last one year as compared to a 55.32% jump in NIFTY and a 59.06% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 24.05, up 2.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 14838.1. The Sensex is at 49675.92, up 1.5%. Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd has slipped around 7.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2047.9, up 2.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

