Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 15.8, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 49.92% in last one year as compared to a 5.86% slide in NIFTY and a 41.15% slide in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 15.8, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.2% on the day, quoting at 12611.05. The Sensex is at 43180.33, up 1.37%. Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd has gained around 5.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1388.95, up 4.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)