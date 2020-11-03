Volumes jump at Cadila Healthcare Ltd counter

Cadila Healthcare Ltd saw volume of 4.58 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares

Sun TV Network Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, NTPC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 November 2020.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd saw volume of 4.58 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.78% to Rs.442.05. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Sun TV Network Ltd recorded volume of 1.33 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 2.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 51208 shares. The stock lost 0.91% to Rs.419.50. Volumes stood at 86085 shares in the last session.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd saw volume of 2.01 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 2.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 82664 shares. The stock increased 0.30% to Rs.82.90. Volumes stood at 2.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd recorded volume of 1.26 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 2.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57314 shares. The stock gained 3.41% to Rs.44.00. Volumes stood at 42970 shares in the last session.

NTPC Ltd witnessed volume of 31.6 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 2.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.33 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.69% to Rs.86.85. Volumes stood at 12.59 lakh shares in the last session.

