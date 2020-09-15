Jay Ushin reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.15 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 85.66% to Rs 25.90 croreNet loss of Jay Ushin reported to Rs 22.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 85.66% to Rs 25.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 180.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales25.90180.56 -86 OPM %-60.694.82 -PBDT-18.006.23 PL PBT-23.142.03 PL NP-22.151.62 PL
