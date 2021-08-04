IIFL Wealth Management Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Panacea Biotec Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd and KRBL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 August 2021.

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd soared 11.51% to Rs 1544.5 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 54569 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4672 shares in the past one month.

Panacea Biotec Ltd surged 9.37% to Rs 344.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28796 shares in the past one month.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd spiked 5.87% to Rs 1984. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16970 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13581 shares in the past one month.

Godrej Industries Ltd exploded 5.70% to Rs 609.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14619 shares in the past one month.

KRBL Ltd advanced 5.41% to Rs 286.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

