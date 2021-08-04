Volumes spurt at Coforge Ltd counter

Coforge Ltd registered volume of 8.9 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 43.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20381 shares

AAVAS Financiers Ltd, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 August 2021.

Coforge Ltd registered volume of 8.9 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 43.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20381 shares. The stock slipped 3.95% to Rs.4,768.00. Volumes stood at 23602 shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd registered volume of 31778 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 9.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3437 shares. The stock rose 4.03% to Rs.2,546.10. Volumes stood at 3535 shares in the last session.

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd recorded volume of 34673 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5047 shares. The stock gained 11.00% to Rs.1,537.45. Volumes stood at 6620 shares in the last session.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 2.09 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30840 shares. The stock rose 0.78% to Rs.1,461.10. Volumes stood at 21811 shares in the last session.

Axis Bank Ltd saw volume of 16.84 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.63 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.69% to Rs.751.00. Volumes stood at 2.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)