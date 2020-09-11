Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit declines 73.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 47.20% to Rs 1736.74 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Aeronautics declined 73.67% to Rs 148.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 564.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.20% to Rs 1736.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3289.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1736.743289.4722.0825.79326.09833.45214.81716.73148.67564.74

