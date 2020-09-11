JUST IN
Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit declines 73.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 47.20% to Rs 1736.74 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Aeronautics declined 73.67% to Rs 148.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 564.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.20% to Rs 1736.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3289.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1736.743289.47 -47 OPM %22.0825.79 -PBDT326.09833.45 -61 PBT214.81716.73 -70 NP148.67564.74 -74

Fri, September 11 2020. 08:05 IST

