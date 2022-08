JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar to be sworn-in as Bihar CM

JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar will be sworn-in as chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar today, 10 August 2022.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan in Patna.

Governor Phagu Chauhan will administer oath to Nitish Kumar at 14:00 IST.

Nitish ended his alliance with the BJP on Tuesday (9 August 2022), resigned as the coalition chief minister, only to stake claim again hours later with Tejashwi as his deputy. This time Nitish Kumar will take oath as chief minister of Bihar for the eighth time while Tejaswi Yadav as Deputy Chief Minister for the second time.

