ED conducts searches at multiple locations in Delhi as part of its money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday (2 August) raided the head office of the Congress party-owned National Herald newspaper and 11 other locations as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.

The development comes days after the probe agency questioned Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case.

The searches were carried out under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to gather additional evidences with regard to the trail of funds.

The National Herald case under the PMLA was registered about nine months ago after a trial court took cognizance of the Income Tax (I-T) department probe carried out on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

The petitioner had approached the court alleging that the assets of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the National Herald newspaper, were fraudulently acquired and transferred to Young Indian Pvt Limited (YIL), in which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi owned 38% shares each.

