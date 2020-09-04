Panacea Biotec reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.84 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 208.14% to Rs 76.48 croreNet Loss of Panacea Biotec reported to Rs 8.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 29.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 208.14% to Rs 76.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 24.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales76.4824.82 208 OPM %-4.24-81.83 -PBDT-2.15-19.60 89 PBT-8.82-26.65 67 NP-8.84-29.21 70
