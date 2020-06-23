JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.61% to Rs 40.50 croreNet loss of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reported to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.61% to Rs 40.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.83% to Rs 1.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 132.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 119.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales40.5033.58 21 132.96119.66 11 OPM %8.571.31 -7.126.19 - PBDT10.472.99 250 19.8612.19 63 PBT8.691.25 595 12.435.21 139 NP-1.111.28 PL 1.773.60 -51
