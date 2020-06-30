JUST IN
Jindal Poly Films reports consolidated net profit of Rs 139.26 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.25% to Rs 892.18 crore

Net profit of Jindal Poly Films reported to Rs 139.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 550.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.25% to Rs 892.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1028.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 488.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 408.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.88% to Rs 3544.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3726.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales892.181028.43 -13 3544.513726.21 -5 OPM %23.389.10 -18.8111.92 - PBDT220.14101.91 116 683.13467.80 46 PBT191.1975.57 153 564.78363.88 55 NP139.26-550.76 LP 488.64-408.65 LP

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 14:10 IST

