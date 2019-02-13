Jindal Poly Films standalone net profit rises 14.57% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 14.49% to Rs 879.34 crore

Net profit of Jindal Poly Films rose 14.57% to Rs 45.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 39.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.49% to Rs 879.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 768.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales879.34768.08 14 OPM %6.489.77 -PBDT75.3976.00 -1 PBT49.8551.59 -3 NP45.0639.33 15

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 11:21 IST

