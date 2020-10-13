Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Energy Development Company Ltd, Bal Pharma Ltd, Ujaas Energy Ltd and Aarti Drugs Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 October 2020.

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 12.6 at 14:28 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 22 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 374 shares in the past one month.

Energy Development Company Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 4.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 47952 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5309 shares in the past one month.

Bal Pharma Ltd crashed 9.96% to Rs 65.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32663 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25507 shares in the past one month.

Ujaas Energy Ltd pared 9.93% to Rs 4.08. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aarti Drugs Ltd dropped 9.46% to Rs 802. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55312 shares in the past one month.

