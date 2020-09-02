JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit declines 51.61% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.76 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales reported at Rs 0.24 crore

Net Loss of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company reported to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 10.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.240.24 0 OPM %2645.83-3883.33 -PBDT-6.13-20.28 70 PBT-6.13-20.28 70 NP-2.76-10.82 74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 18:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU