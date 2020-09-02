Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.76 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.24 crore

Net Loss of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company reported to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 10.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.240.242645.83-3883.33-6.13-20.28-6.13-20.28-2.76-10.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)