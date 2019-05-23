Jindal Saw standalone net profit declines 7.74% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.76% to Rs 2844.26 crore

Net profit of declined 7.74% to Rs 152.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 165.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.76% to Rs 2844.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2456.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.62% to Rs 500.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 385.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.47% to Rs 9829.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7309.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2844.262456.999829.497309.8913.0916.4513.1814.48309.93317.721022.40836.05238.87251.86740.98579.88152.61165.42500.07385.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)