Jindal Saw standalone net profit declines 7.74% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.76% to Rs 2844.26 croreNet profit of Jindal Saw declined 7.74% to Rs 152.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 165.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.76% to Rs 2844.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2456.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.62% to Rs 500.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 385.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.47% to Rs 9829.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7309.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2844.262456.99 16 9829.497309.89 34 OPM %13.0916.45 -13.1814.48 - PBDT309.93317.72 -2 1022.40836.05 22 PBT238.87251.86 -5 740.98579.88 28 NP152.61165.42 -8 500.07385.79 30
