Consumer Durables stocks rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 275.14 points or 0.65% at 42660.01 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Voltas Ltd (up 1.14%), Titan Company Ltd (up 0.65%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.59%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.56%), Havells India Ltd (up 0.36%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.34%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (down 1.97%), Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 1.67%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.93%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 110.01 or 0.19% at 57731.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 25 points or 0.15% at 17238.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 70.84 points or 0.24% at 29409.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.22 points or 0.11% at 8717.26.

On BSE,1383 shares were trading in green, 1448 were trading in red and 95 were unchanged.

