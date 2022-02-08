Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 16.15 points or 0.9% at 1809.34 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 4.98%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.01%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.95%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.85%),OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.75%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 0.73%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.4%), Route Mobile Ltd (up 0.36%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.18%), and HFCL Ltd (up 0.12%).

On the other hand, Tejas Networks Ltd (down 3.09%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.75%), and Reliance Communications Ltd (down 1.66%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 110.01 or 0.19% at 57731.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 25 points or 0.15% at 17238.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 70.84 points or 0.24% at 29409.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.22 points or 0.11% at 8717.26.

On BSE,1383 shares were trading in green, 1448 were trading in red and 95 were unchanged.

