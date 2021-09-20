BLS International Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd, Umiya Tubes Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd and TPL Plastech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 September 2021.

BLS International Services Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 273.9 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd tumbled 9.21% to Rs 435.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20981 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39424 shares in the past one month.

Umiya Tubes Ltd lost 8.72% to Rs 7.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2285 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2173 shares in the past one month.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd shed 8.57% to Rs 606.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

TPL Plastech Ltd plummeted 7.60% to Rs 202.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21553 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12958 shares in the past one month.

