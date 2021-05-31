Jindal Steel & Power Ltd soars 2.21%

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 404.85, up 2.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 212.38% in last one year as compared to a 58.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 162.3% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The stock is quoting at Rs 404.85, up 2.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 15568.45. The Sensex is at 51866.7, up 0.86%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has dropped around 9.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5055.75, up 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 171.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.54 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

