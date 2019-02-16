JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit rises 143.21% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 28.61% to Rs 2730.77 crore

Net profit of JK Tyre & Industries rose 143.21% to Rs 26.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 28.61% to Rs 2730.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2123.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2730.772123.24 29 OPM %9.7110.03 -PBDT145.08110.07 32 PBT65.4533.27 97 NP26.6810.97 143

