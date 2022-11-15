JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Acme Resources consolidated net profit declines 66.53% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

JM Financial consolidated net profit rises 3.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 12.08% to Rs 818.00 crore

Net profit of JM Financial rose 3.20% to Rs 180.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 174.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 12.08% to Rs 818.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 930.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales818.00930.40 -12 OPM %70.6965.23 -PBDT327.89326.72 0 PBT317.82317.31 0 NP180.01174.43 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU