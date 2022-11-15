JM Financial consolidated net profit rises 3.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.08% to Rs 818.00 crore

Net profit of JM Financial rose 3.20% to Rs 180.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 174.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 12.08% to Rs 818.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 930.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.818.00930.4070.6965.23327.89326.72317.82317.31180.01174.43

