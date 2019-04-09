JMD Ventures announces change in MD

-
With effect from 08 April 2019JMD Ventures announced that Kailash Prasad Purohit, Managing Director of the Company has been resigned from the employment of the Company w. e. f. 08 April 2019. Dhruva Narayan Jha is being appointed as Managing director subject to approval of shareholders in the upcoming AGM w.e.f 08 April 2019.
