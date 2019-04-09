JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Telecom stocks decline
Business Standard

JMD Ventures announces change in MD

Capital Market 

With effect from 08 April 2019

JMD Ventures announced that Kailash Prasad Purohit, Managing Director of the Company has been resigned from the employment of the Company w. e. f. 08 April 2019. Dhruva Narayan Jha is being appointed as Managing director subject to approval of shareholders in the upcoming AGM w.e.f 08 April 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 09 2019. 12:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU