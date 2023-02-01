John Cockerill India standalone net profit rises 91.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.14% to Rs 210.96 crore

Net profit of John Cockerill India rose 91.58% to Rs 11.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 62.14% to Rs 210.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 130.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.210.96130.113.624.6112.417.0911.285.9511.385.94

