John Cockerill India standalone net profit rises 91.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.14% to Rs 210.96 croreNet profit of John Cockerill India rose 91.58% to Rs 11.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 62.14% to Rs 210.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 130.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales210.96130.11 62 OPM %3.624.61 -PBDT12.417.09 75 PBT11.285.95 90 NP11.385.94 92
