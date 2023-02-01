JUST IN
John Cockerill India standalone net profit rises 91.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.14% to Rs 210.96 crore

Net profit of John Cockerill India rose 91.58% to Rs 11.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 62.14% to Rs 210.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 130.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales210.96130.11 62 OPM %3.624.61 -PBDT12.417.09 75 PBT11.285.95 90 NP11.385.94 92

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 07:31 IST

