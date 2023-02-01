Gujarat Terce Laboratories reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.70% to Rs 11.90 crore

Gujarat Terce Laboratories reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.70% to Rs 11.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.11.9010.751.096.050.070.6200.5600.48

