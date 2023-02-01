Gujarat Terce Laboratories reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.70% to Rs 11.90 croreGujarat Terce Laboratories reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.70% to Rs 11.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.9010.75 11 OPM %1.096.05 -PBDT0.070.62 -89 PBT00.56 -100 NP00.48 -100
