Max Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 200.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Business Standard

Sales rise 27.92% to Rs 8895.52 crore

Net profit of Max Financial Services rose 200.48% to Rs 224.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 74.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.92% to Rs 8895.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6953.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8895.526953.99 28 OPM %3.621.60 -PBDT315.68102.63 208 PBT314.54101.41 210 NP224.9474.86 200

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 07:31 IST

