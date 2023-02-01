Max Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 200.48% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 27.92% to Rs 8895.52 croreNet profit of Max Financial Services rose 200.48% to Rs 224.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 74.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.92% to Rs 8895.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6953.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8895.526953.99 28 OPM %3.621.60 -PBDT315.68102.63 208 PBT314.54101.41 210 NP224.9474.86 200
