Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 42.70% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.36% to Rs 2111.58 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Financial Services rose 42.70% to Rs 101.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 70.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.36% to Rs 2111.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1595.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2111.581595.3035.4936.23164.32180.86138.02127.37101.2670.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)