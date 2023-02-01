JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Spandana Sphoorty Financial consolidated net profit rises 58.56% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 42.70% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 32.36% to Rs 2111.58 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Financial Services rose 42.70% to Rs 101.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 70.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.36% to Rs 2111.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1595.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2111.581595.30 32 OPM %35.4936.23 -PBDT164.32180.86 -9 PBT138.02127.37 8 NP101.2670.96 43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 07:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU