Joonktolle Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.98% to Rs 39.27 crore

Net loss of Joonktolle Tea & Industries reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.98% to Rs 39.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales39.2747.30 -17 OPM %8.0714.25 -PBDT1.093.46 -68 PBT-0.961.49 PL NP-0.641.71 PL

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:14 IST

