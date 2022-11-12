Joonktolle Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.98% to Rs 39.27 crore

Net loss of Joonktolle Tea & Industries reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.98% to Rs 39.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.39.2747.308.0714.251.093.46-0.961.49-0.641.71

