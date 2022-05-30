Volumes jump at 3M India Ltd counter

3M India Ltd witnessed volume of 38390 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3755 shares

Fine Organic Industries Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd, Timken India Ltd, Uflex Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 May 2022.

3M India Ltd witnessed volume of 38390 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3755 shares. The stock increased 9.60% to Rs.19,250.30. Volumes stood at 5984 shares in the last session.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 2.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27839 shares. The stock increased 8.80% to Rs.4,456.25. Volumes stood at 44998 shares in the last session.

City Union Bank Ltd recorded volume of 88.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.66 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.77% to Rs.137.70. Volumes stood at 9.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Timken India Ltd clocked volume of 4.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 74539 shares. The stock gained 8.98% to Rs.2,140.50. Volumes stood at 10542 shares in the last session.

Uflex Ltd notched up volume of 5.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.00 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.22% to Rs.609.55. Volumes stood at 2.73 lakh shares in the last session.

