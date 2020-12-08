JSW Steel achieves 3% y-o-y growth in Nov crude steel production

JSW Steel announced that crude steel production for the month of November 2020 was at 13.32 lakh tonnes showing a growth of 3% over November 2019.

The average capacity utilisation was 89% during the month of November 2020. The shortage of Iron ore remained a constraint in November 2020 to achieve higher capacity utilisation.

The production of flat rolled products rose 6% to 9.61 lakh tonnes while production of long rolled products declined 1% to 2.95 lakh tonnes in month of November 2020 compared to November 2019.

