JSW Steel group achieves crude steel production at 5.07 MT in Q2

JSW Steel reported group combined crude steel production at 5.07 million tonnes for Q2 FY'22, including the production at jointly controlled entities viz.

Bhushan Power & Steel (BPSL) and JSW Ispat Special Products (JISPL).

The capacity utilization at standalone level was at 91% in Q2'22. During Q2'22, Vijayanagar works has taken planned shutdown for campaign repairs of two of its convertors and Salem works has taken annual shutdown of one of its Blast Furnaces, due to which the capacity utilisation remained at an average of 91% in this quarter.

JISPL production for Q2'22 was lower mainly due to shutdown of power plant for maintenance and consequent impact on production at Raipur and shutdown of blast furnace for 3 days for maintenance & stabilisation of slab caster at Raigarh.

